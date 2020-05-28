An Unsettled Outlook For Queen’s Birthday Weekend

MetService is forecasting unsettled weather for this long weekend and a warm start to winter on the 1st of June.

An area of low pressure from the north Tasman Sea is forecast to move southeastwards across the North Island this long weekend, bringing periods of rain or showers to northern and central New Zealand. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure remains anchored over southern New Zealand, bringing settled weather there.

Although the unsettled outlook for the weekend may upset peoples’ plans, folk living in very dry parts of the country, especially those involved in agriculture and horticulture, will be hoping for plenty of rain.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little commented, “A useful 20 to 40mm of rain fell across southern parts of Northland and northern parts of Auckland during Wednesday, but much more rain is needed to make a difference in these and other dry regions. There remains some uncertainty as to how quickly the low will move across the North Island. If it moves slowly it has the potential to bring heavy and more prolonged rain to northeastern areas. People should keep up to date with MetService forecasts”.