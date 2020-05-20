on Air NZ Workers ‘devastated’ As More Than 1300 Lose Jobs

Press Release – E tu

More than 1300 workers will lose their jobs as Air New Zealand has announced staffing cuts affecting all routes.

Long- and mid-haul workers will lose 950 jobs, out of 1600.

For domestic crew, 300 workers will be made redundant across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Regional airlines are also affected, with a combined loss of 97 jobs between Air Nelson and Mt Cook Airline.

One E tū cabin crew member, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they are “absolutely devastated”.

“Having seen first-hand the work done by our union members, and still having this result, is crushing. Air New Zealand values its staff less than its profit and shareholders, which so sad to see unfold.”

“The company’s process has been rushed, overbearing, heavy-handed, and uncompromising. I don’t believe the feedback in the consultation process was ever truly evaluated or applied.”

The member says their future is uncertain, and they expect they will “slip into the thousands and thousands of job applicants” and look at retraining for completely different work.

They say Air New Zealand needs to “re-establish the culture that they have kicked to the curb and re-establish the trust they have shattered”.

E tū Assistant National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh says many more workers are also devastated.

“It couldn’t be much worse for some of Air New Zealand’s loyal cabin crew,” Rachel says.

“Many are completely gutted – they have committed years to making Air New Zealand a world class airline, only to be out of work with huge uncertainties about ongoing careers in their industry.”

Rachel says E tū has been calling for a better process at Air New Zealand since the start of the crisis.

“Air New Zealand employees need the company to be much more transparent, accommodating, and compassionate if they are to build their way back to being a strong national carrier.

“E tū is calling for Air New Zealand, other companies, and the Government to rebuild better – making sure we keep and create decent jobs and have union members involved in all decisions.”

