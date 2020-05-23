Comments Off on Air New Zealand Adds Extra Regional Flights For Queen’s Birthday

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will operate nearly 100 additional flights in and out of a number of regional ports over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

There will be extra flights between 28 May and 2 June from Blenheim, Gisborne, Kerikeri, Napier, Nelson, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Hamilton, Rotorua, Invercargill and Tauranga.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been encouraged by demand for travel over the upcoming long weekend.

“It’s clear a lot of New Zealanders are looking to take the opportunity of the long weekend to travel around the country and we’re happy to play our part in reuniting friends and family and enabling domestic tourism across the main centres and regional New Zealand.”

The airline announced earlier this week it will restart its Wellington-Queenstown route in time for Queen’s Birthday weekend and is also adding additional flights between Auckland and Queenstown for the long weekend.

The airline will resume flying between the capital and Queenstown on 28 May.

Flights are available to book now at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

