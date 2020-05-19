AA Insurance Supports Women’s Refuge With $30,000 Donation

Press Release – AA Insurance

Auckland, 19 May 2020 – AA Insurance has donated $30,000 to the Women’s Refuge in Auckland, North Shore and Waikato, following the recent International Shimmy Mob where staff danced to help raise awareness of domestic violence and support victims of abuse.

“At AA Insurance we are passionate about doing our bit to raise awareness that domestic violence is not okay,” says Nikki Howell, Head of People & Capability at AA Insurance.“Having set up a support network of volunteers and gained accreditation for the Domestic Violence Free Tick for a workplace, we wanted to do more. One shimmy at a time to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence seemed liked a good way to raise awareness, be healthy and have a bit of fun. It turned out to be even more important during the lockdown to get moving and be vocal about this issue.”

The impacts of the Covid-19 lockdown have seen domestic violence cases spike around the world; in New Zealand there was a report* of a 20% increase on the first Sunday after lockdown, with many instances likely unreported.

“AA Insurance has supported Women’s Refuge in the past, so it made perfect sense that we were donating to this charity through Shimmy Mob to help make a difference in keeping the women and children safe, especially at this time,” she says.

“We hope the donation will help the Women’s Refuge to help others,” continues Nikki, “including the purchase of new beds, furniture and upgrading shared spaces; ultimately helping to create a safe environment that those affected by domestic violence deserve.”

AA Insurance was the first New Zealand insurer, and largest organisation in the country, to take part in the global event albeit virtually, to create change one shimmy at a time. The initiative, which began in the US, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday 9 May (World Bellydance Day) with around 70 AA Insurance staff and family members joining in to demonstrate their passion for the cause. This followed four weeks of online dance lessons with professional belly dancer, Candice Frankland from Phoenix Belly Dance.

*https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12324852

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url