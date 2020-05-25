Comments Off on $25 Million For Innovative Solutions In Response To COVID-19

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Government is investing $25 million to speed up the trial and deployment of innovations to help New Zealand’s response to COVID-19, says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods.

The COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund is aimed at the fast development of new products and services that could help to detect, diagnose, treat or prevent COVID-19, by supporting Research & Development, prototyping and pre-production activities.

“Scientists, researchers and innovators in New Zealand and across the globe, are working hard to resolve the myriad of challenges COVID-19 presents. Working across government, the research sector and with businesses to respond hard and fast against the serious global health threat is vital, and this new Fund supports New Zealand’s problem solvers to get cutting-edge products and services to market quickly,” said Megan Woods.

The fund which was established in March has already allocated $6.75 million to projects so far, including:

Supporting the validation of technology that can detect COVID-19 antibodies in blood (Digital Sensing Ltd)

Supporting the development of a simple, versatile ventilator, capable of ventilating COVID-19 patients at the different stages of disease progression (ES Plastics)

Supporting early stage research investigating the development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are working across government to develop a vaccine strategy with the research and science community, and potential vaccine manufacturers. While that strategy is being developed, I’m proud to say that we’ve been able to support researchers with part-funding through this Fund to allow them to start getting on with this important work.

“I’m excited to see how quickly the research, science and innovation sector has responded to this challenge and I’m confident that together we’ll be able to come up with some exciting solutions,” said Megan Woods.

Eligible proposals must have a direct impact on addressing COVID-19 in the short (6 months) and medium term (within 18 months). Funding will include the costs of research and development, product development, prototyping, tooling up and pre-production activities.

Projects approved under COVID Innovation Accelerator Fund as of 6 May 2020.

Organisation Project title Total amount rewarded Digital Sensing Ltd Mass-production of Point-of-Care Diagnostics for COVID19 and Blood Based Biomarkers Up to $500,000 The Cacaphony Project Ltd Te Kahu Ora “The cloak of health” (a thermal camera human screening device and supporting monitoring platform) $914,500 SaferMe Limited Business focused COVID-19 management solutions $396,000 Elbaware Haptic technology to reduce face touching and risk of COVID-19 transmission. Up to $200,000 Orion Health National Algorithm Management Solution for COVID-19 $828,000 Ubiquitome Limited Enabling and maintaining a COVID-19 free New Zealand with rapidly deployable, community-level SARS-COV2 testing $528,927 Auckland UniServices Limited An innovative remote body temperature monitoring solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 $264,124 ES Plastics Ltd Mechanical Ventilator Development ready for manufacture of 100 units per day. $457,000 Pictor Ltd Development of a multiplex immunoassay for detection of COVID-19 infection in less than an hour. $500,000 Trinity Bioactives Ltd Development of Novel Lateral Flow Devices for the Rapid Detection of Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) Infection $650,000 Avalia Immunotherapies Limited Addressing security of supply for a SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic vaccine for New Zealanders, now and in the future Up to $100,000

More information can be found here on MBIE’s website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url