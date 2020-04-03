Update Following April 2 COVID-19 National Response Media Conference

Press Release – National Crisis Management Centre

At yesterday’s media conference, questions were asked of Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Responses are below.

· Work is underway to do a breakdown by ethnicity of people tested for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health will look to report on this on the website when this information is available.

The Auckland District Health Board provided this statement about healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19:

Three healthcare workers employed by the metro Auckland District Health Boards have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The healthcare workers are being managed at home in self-isolation.

The exposures are not believed to have happened at the staff members’ workplaces. A small number of other staff members have been stood down as a precaution and are in isolation as close contacts.

The District Health Boards are supporting those affected by this news, and ask that their privacy is respected as health professionals take the required steps to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Waitematā DHB CEO) Dr Dale Bramley says: “Our healthcare workers are the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and we have infection prevention and control measures in place in our hospitals and other sites to protect them.

“They are also part of our community and have the same risks of exposure as other members of the public outside of work.

“We can reassure the public that the COVID-19 measures already in place at the city’s District Health Board sites have minimised the risk for staff and patients associated with these confirmed cases. Our hospitals, clinics and other sites are safe to attend.”

