Update – Fleeing Driver Incident In Manurewa

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police continue to investigate a serious fleeing driver incident which occurred in Manurewa on Friday 10th April.

Three people received serious injuries, including a Police dog handler, after the fleeing vehicle crashed into a Police vehicle that was responding to the incident.

The male driver of the fleeing vehicle is in a stable but critical condition in hospital.

A female passenger also remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The Police officer involved underwent surgery for a broken femur and was discharged from hospital yesterday.

He will continue his recovery at home and is being supported by his colleagues at this time.

The officer’s dog underwent a veterinary check following the incident and fortunately received no injuries.

Police would also like to acknowledge and thank the public for their well-wishes and messages of support for the injured officer.

The incident remains under investigation and Police are not able to rule out charges being laid.

