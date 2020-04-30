Comments Off on Tompkins Wake again recognised for commitment to innovation

Jon Calder

Tompkins Wake has been recognised as being at the forefront of innovation in law for the second year in a row.

Tompkins Wake is one of 17 law firms across the country recognised as being at the forefront of innovation by NZ Lawyer.

The digital publication made the announcement today, handing out awards to firms “fearlessly embrace change and break the mould of existing business models to drive the legal profession forward”.

After a strategy refresh in 2016, Tompkins Wake has implemented a comprehensive program of continuous improvement and innovation. Now considered part of the firm’s ‘business as usual’, innovation encompassing technology, process improvement and learning is driving efficiency and responsiveness in the delivery of legal service to clients.

“Innovation is a major component in our strategy for 2020 and beyond. Exploring new systems and technology to improve our responsiveness and designing new ways to work with that technology will enhance the service we deliver to our clients,” said Tompkins Wake CEO Jon Calder.

“For Tompkins Wake, innovation is so much more than lawyers with laptops and working remotely. We have invested in building capability both inside and outside the firm and this has been a critical element in our continued success.

“And, we have big plans for AdviSME – our automated legal platform for SMEs. Development of the next generation of AdviSME is well underway. We’re also in discussions with potential partner firms offshore who are keen to licence and mobilise the AdviSME brand and model.”

AdviSME now offers customisable smart legal documents created using automation software. On the AdviSME website, clients can access free documents, such as nondisclosure agreements, website privacy policies and website terms and conditions. Available for purchase are customisable terms of trade and an independent contractor agreement. Built around the AdviSME business health check, the platform also offers articles and guides on matters affecting SMEs.

The firm’s latest project is TW Drive, designed specifically to support the New Zealand start-up and venture capital ecosystem. TW Drive will contain interactive tools, automated legal documents and other resources and information targeted at founders and expanding start-ups.

Among the new tech solutions Tompkins Wake has adopted is Josef, a legal automation platform for building bots that make delivery of the firm’s services more accessible, efficient and seamless for clients. Tompkins Wake is the first New Zealand law firm to use Josef.

“Our experience collaborating with Tompkins Wake has revealed their unwavering focus on the value that innovation and technology can create not only for their clients, but for everyone working at the firm,” Josef CEO Tom Dreyfus said.

The firm has also introduced Settify, AI-software that enables family lawyers to engage with clients online and enables clients to complete a legal needs assessment online before meeting their lawyer, saving time and money.

Tompkins Wake is one of New Zealand’s 15 largest law firms, with offices in Tauranga, Auckland and Rotorua and its headquarters in Hamilton.

“I’m incredibly proud of how our team has embraced a culture that values and supports continuous improvement, to ensure we have the right technology and tools to develop and deliver solutions to the complex and sophisticated outcomes that our clients require.”

Areas of innovation covered by this year’s innovation winners include new products, services, and delivery, diversity and inclusion, business models and workplace culture, processes, pricing, marketing, client experience, staff training and development, and automation.

Over the past year, Tompkins Wake has been named New Zealand’s mid-sized Law Firm of the Year and ranked as a leading law firm in Asia Pacific by The Legal 500.

