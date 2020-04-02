Support NZ Musicians: The Lockdown Live Sessions

Press Release – NicNak Media

‘Lockdown Live’ – a new weekly live streaming initiative to support emerging New Zealand musicians – will be launched next Wednesday, April 8.

The ‘Lockdown Live’ line-up will be curated by NicNaK Media and each Wednesday night, three local acts will perform live via Instagram from 8pm to 8:30pm. The first week’s line-up features Christchurch pop act ASHY; Christchurch duo Dillastrate and Auckland-based singer-songwriter Harry Parsons.

Each artist/act will perform for 10 minutes, streamed live from their own Instagram accounts. With New Zealand currently in lock-down, many musicians are not in the same ‘bubble’ as band members and/or producers, so each act will tailor their performances accordingly.

The New Zealand music industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are looking to local media and fellow music-related businesses to support initiatives such as this and the artists involved. Although ‘Lockdown Live’ is being organised and curated by NicNak Media, we are extending the invite to all emerging New Zealand acts (regardless of whether they work with NicNak Media or not). Our hope is that this will give artists the much-needed boost to continue performing live for their fans and while doing so, gaining new fans and embracing new ways of reaching audiences.

If you are a Kiwi music worker who has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, visit MusicHelps. MusicHelps provides useful information and sources of support. There is also a dedicated Give A Little page for those who would like to donate towards MusicHelp’s work with Kiwi music people affected. Donate here. Or simply text ‘Music’ to 2448 to donate $3 to the MusicHelps emergency appeal.

The MusicHelps Wellbeing Service is a 24 hour helpline and a free professional counselling service for those experiencing emotional distress.

Make sure you follow ASHY, Dillastrate and Harry Parsons for the first ‘Lockdown Live’ session on Wednesday, April 8. Please support and share!

If you are an artist and would like to take part in ‘Lockdown Live’ please contact NicNak Media here.

