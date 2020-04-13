Sky Tower Lights In Honour Of The Last German Repatriation Flight

Press Release – SKYCITY

On Monday 13th April, the Sky Tower will be lit in Black, Red and Gold representing the German Flag in honour of the last German repatriation flight.

The flight, serviced by a Lufthansa Airbus A380, will depart at 6.30pm to transport tourists from New Zealand back to Germany. On board, passengers will be treated to an Auckland city flyby and will be able to see the brightly lit Sky Tower in the German flag colours, as we farewell the last of the tourists stranded here due to border restrictions following COVID-19.

The lighting was requested by the German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce to say thank you to New Zealand for supporting the 12,000 German tourists stranded in New Zealand.

“The Sky Tower is a popular destination with tourists from all over the world. Whilst we wish them safe travels home at this time, we look forward to the day we can welcome international tourists back to New Zealand,” said Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Entertainment Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

