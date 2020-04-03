Russell McVeagh Promotes Property & Construction Expert To Partner

Press Release – Russell McVeagh

Property and construction expert Caleb Hensman has joined the Russell McVeagh partnership.

Caleb started at the firm as a solicitor in 2011, and following a stint overseas, progressed to the role of senior solicitor in June 2015 and senior associate in December 2017.

In that time, Caleb has established himself as a leading real estate and construction expert, advising clients on high value property transactions and construction projects.

Caleb’s client base includes some of most established names in the industry, with Caleb having recently advised Goodman Property Trust and GIC (of Singapore) on the $635 million sale of the VXV Precinct in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland International Airport on its development of Foodstuffs’ North Island head office and distribution centre, and Cedar Pacific on the acquisition and development of a number of student accommodation facilities in Auckland.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says he is thrilled for Caleb.

“Caleb has made a significant contribution to the firm and has proven himself to be a true leader. He’s a highly regarded lawyer who is known for delivering exceptional results for his clients,” he says.

