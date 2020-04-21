on Police Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen In Otahuhu

Comments Off on Police Searching For Missing Teen Last Seen In Otahuhu

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police is appealing to the public for sightings of 17-year-old Stephen Singh-Heatley, who has been missing since early yesterday morning.

Stephen’s last known movements were leaving an address on Water Street, Otahuhu, on foot at around 1am on Monday 20th April.

He was walking his dog Ziggy at the time.

His whereabouts since that time remain unknown and area enquiries by Police yesterday involving search and rescue staff have failed to locate him.

Further enquiries are being made by Police this morning in the Otahuhu area.

Stephen is described as Indian ethnicity and slim-build.

His dog Ziggy is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.

Police and Stephen’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and we are appealing for anyone with sightings of Stephen or information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police by phoning 105, quoting file number 200420/6609.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including images, on the NZ Police app or at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-searching-missing-teen-last-seen-otahuhu

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url