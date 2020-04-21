on Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Papatotetoe Incident

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was fatally shot by Police following a serious incident in Papatoetoe yesterday morning.

He was Hitesh Navin Lal, aged 43 of Auckland.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

Victim Support and Police are providing them with support.

Mr Lal’s family have asked that media respect their privacy at this time and allow them to grieve privately.

Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing and we are continuing to speak with a number of witnesses.

We have no significant update to provide at this time.

The officer involved is being well-supported by his colleagues and his welfare is a priority for Police.

