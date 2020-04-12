Police Investigating Mt Albert Rd Crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a crash which took place shortly before midday on Mt Albert Road, near Dominion Road, in Auckland.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are aware of a media report which claims the motorcyclist was being pursued by Police before the crash.

A stationary Police vehicle witnessed a motorcyclist travelling at very high speed on the Southwestern motorway, before immediately losing sight of the motorbike.

Police began making area enquiries to locate the motorbike.

A short time later another police vehicle saw the same motorcycle on Mt Albert Road travelling in the opposite direction.

The police officers made a U-turn in an attempt to follow the motorcyclist but immediately lost sight of it in the distance.

Police then located the crash scene further along Mt Albert Road.

Police want to clarify that at no point was the motorcyclist signalled to pull over by Police and there was no pursuit.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

