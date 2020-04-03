Police Appeal To The Public In Human Remains Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitemata Police:

Waitemata Police are appealing to the public as the homicide investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person found buried on Rangipo Intake Road, near Tongariro last week.

Police are now appealing for information regarding Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, whose movements are unknown since 2017.

Mr Wang is a Chinese National and New Zealand permanent resident.

His family believed he had travelled overseas in 2017 and he was not reported as missing in New Zealand.

As part of our enquiries, Police have been making contact with his family both in New Zealand and China in an attempt to confirm any possible movements and check that he never left New Zealand under a different identity.

The investigation team has also set up a dedicated phone number for information relating to this case and the whereabouts of Bao Chang Wang (Ricky Wang).

Anyone with information is asked to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

We will have Mandarin-speaking officers available to talk to members of the public wishing to speak with someone in Mandarin.

Information can also be made anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing “Ricky Wang”.

Earlier this week Police linked the homicide to a West Auckland property on McWhirters Farm Lane in Massey, which was the subject of a comprehensive scene examination.

As the formal identification process for the human remains is still ongoing, Police are not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased.

