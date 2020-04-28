on Phil Goff Now In The Minority With Prime Minister’s Call For Rates Decrease

Comments Off on Phil Goff Now In The Minority With Prime Minister’s Call For Rates Decrease

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Labour Party’s Mayor of Auckland is now out of step with his party leader, with the Prime Minister telling Parliament this afternoon (09:18) that councils should be lessening the burden on ratepayers.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “Jacinda Ardern wants rates cut, while Phil Goff is still ploughing ahead with a rates hike proposal. The Auckland Mayor is embarrassingly out of touch with households which are cutting back.”

“To add to the isolation, even Phil Goff’s Labour Party mayoral colleague in Christchurch, Lianne Dalziell, has committed to a rates freeze. That’s despite Christchurch City having more per-ratepayer debt than Auckland.”

“Phil Goff needs to get with the program. He should commit to a rates freeze, or even better follow the Prime Minister’s advice and cut rates.”

Aucklanders who agree with the campaign for a nationwide rates freeze can add their name at www.ratesfreeze.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url