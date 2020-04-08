Peace Groups Call On Prime Minister To Withdraw From RIMPAC
Press Release – Auckland Peace Action
Today, dozens of peace groups, academics and human rights campaigners are calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to withdraw from RIMPAC, the world’s largest, US-led military exercise due to begin in June.
The text of the letter and signatories follow:
Tēnā koe Prime Minister,
We are writing to urge New Zealand’s withdrawal of participation and support of RIMPAC, the world’s largest, US-led military exercise due to begin in June.
RIMPAC includes over 26,000 troops from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Republic of Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Prior to the global spread of Covid-19, New Zealand had planned to send in excess of 300 troops.
Given the global Covid-19 pandemic, it is irresponsible to send New Zealand soldiers to interact with local communities in Hawai’i and to interact with soldiers from dozens of other nations. There is every probability that soldiers will transmit the virus, exacerbating the spread and imposing heavy tolls on vulnerable communities.
At present the nuclear-powered US Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is evacuating 2700 troops, due to Covid-19 infections, onto the island of Guam, where soldiers will be housed in hotels or other private facilities putting further strain on the community where there have already been three deaths from Covid-19. On Thursday, two sailors assigned to separate San Diego-based military vessels tested positive for the disease. This is just a prelude to the spread of Covid-19 within armed forces across the globe.
As important as the Covid-19 issue is to RIMPAC this year, it is not the only reason why New Zealand should not be there. RIMPAC is primarily intended to cement US military domination of the Pacific. As a participant, New Zealand is contributing to this military showcase of imperial violence and ecological destruction in places such as Hawai’i and Guam.
We know the threats brought by militarisation are many, one being the increase in sex trafficking of indigenous children in Hawai’i. It is just one of the aspects of RIMPAC that repeats the reckless spread of disease used to erase indigenous communities by military voyages in the Pacific over generations.
The New Zealand public never agreed to be a part of the US-led alliance, and our values stand at odds with the abuse of our Pacific neighbours caused by RIMPAC. In 2018, RIMPAC used humanitarian aid and disaster relief to cloak these exercises in a veil of legitimacy. This language seeks to obscure the very real death and destruction caused by these same militaries across the globe.
In light of the appeal from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, endorsed by the Pope, for a global ceasefire and to instead focus on combating Covid-19, it is especially inappropriate for the NZDF to participate in such extravagant war preparations as RIMPAC 2020.
New Zealand has the chance now to be a global partner and a model for other countries by choosing not to participate. New Zealand should completely withdraw from RIMPAC, this year and every year.
We look forward to your confirmation that New Zealand will not be participating in RIMPAC 2020.
Thank you.
Ngā mihi mahana,
Valerie Morse
John Anderson
for Peace Action Wellington
Eliana Darroch
Sam Vincent
for Auckland Peace Action
Roger Fowler QSM
Chair, Mangere East Community Centre
Auckland
Dr. Emalani Case
Lecturer in Pacific Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Helena Cook
Programme Director
Pasifika Pathways
Victoria University of Wellington
Anevili
Te Ara Whatu
Dr Lorena Gibson
Senior Lecturer in Cultural Anthropology
Victoria University of Wellington
Teanau Tuiono
TeAo Pritchard
Co-founders, Pacific Panthers
Alice Te Punga Somerville
Assoc Professor, Faculty of Māori & Indigenous Studies
University of Waikato
Ocean Mercier
Assoc. Prof. Māori Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Jenny Taotua
Senior Pasifika Transition Adviser
Victoria University of Wellington
Dr. April K. Henderson
Senior Lecturer in Pacific Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Emma Powell
PhD Candidate in Pacific Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Sadat Muaiava
Lecturer in Samoan Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Tim Corballis
Lecturer, Science in Society
Victoria University of Wellington
Herbert Bartley
Creative Director Pacific
Toi Rauwharangi, Massey University
Dr Dylan Taylor
Lecturer in Sociology
Victoria University of Wellington
Murray Horton
Secretary/Organiser
Anti-Bases Campaign
Peter Brunt
Art History
Victoria University of Wellington
Nathaniel Lennon Siguenza Rigler
PhD Candidate in Pacific Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Walter Kawikaka’iulani Aipa
Native Hawaiian living in Aotearoa
Kassie Hartendorp
Community Organiser, ActionStation
Anne Waapu
Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu
Tarapuhi Vaeau
Gerard Hehir
National Secretary
Unite Union
Mike Treen
Spokesperson
Global Peace and Justice Auckland
Dr Maria Peach
Sean Mallon
Robyn Dann
Maire Leadbeater
Dr. Nayantara Sheoran Appleton
Senior Lecturer, Centre for Science in Society
Victoria University Wellington
Amanda Thomas
Lecturer in Environmental Studies
Victoria University of Wellington
Tauiwi mō Matike Mai Aotearoa
John Minto
National Chair
Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa
Edwina Hughes
Coordinator, Peace Movement Aotearoa
Sam Ritchie
Maire Christeller
Annabel Willow Bennet
Health Sector Workers Network Aotearoa
Dr Kate Dewes ONZM
Director, Disarmament and Security Centre
Dr Arama Rata
Senior Research Fellow, University of Waikato
Max Harris
Dr Evelyn Marsters
Co – Director New Zealand Alternative
Thomas Nash
Greater Wellington Regional Councillor
Nina Hall
Assistant Professor of International Relations
Johns Hopkins SAIS & Co-Founder of New Zealand Alternative
Kaya Sparke
Hone Harawira
Leader, MANA Movement
Janfrie Wakim
Palestine Human Rights Campaign
Megan Hutching
for Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom, Aotearoa Section
Richard Jackson
Professor of Peace Studies
University of Otago
Gia Ngatai-Smith
Fiona Clements
Environmental Justice Ōtepoti
Megan Brady-Clark
