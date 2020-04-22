on New Zealanders Encouraged To Gather As Virtual Communities For Anzac Day

Press Release – Ministry of Culture and Heritage

For the first time since Anzac services began in 1916, New Zealanders won’t be gathering at public services and war memorials nationwide on Saturday to mark this significant day of remembrance.

Anzac Services around the country – including those at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park and the Atatürk Memorial in Wellington – have been cancelled as part of New Zealand’s campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead, this year we will be gathering as virtual communities on Anzac Day,” says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh.

“Despite the restrictions in place, we know New Zealanders will still want to take the time to remember and acknowledge all those who have served or continue to serve our country in times of conflict, peacekeeping and disaster relief.

“I am in awe of the powerful and creative initiatives that organisations have come up with to allow New Zealanders to connect with the past, and each other, from the safety of their bubbles this Anzac Day.

“I encourage everyone to get involved,” Bernadette Cavanagh said.

Opportunities for people to participate in Anzac Day from within their bubbles:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url