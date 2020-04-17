New Heating And Cooling Webinar Series Available

Press Release – Waterware

Waterware is calling on homeowners, architects, and tradespeople of any background or experience to join their live webinar series, led by industry experts.The webinars, which are split into beginner and intermediate modules, offer information on how the systems work, what solutions are available, and how to choose the best heating and cooling option for your project.

Waterware spokesperson and webinar host Lewis Hughes says the webinar series can be helpful for homeowners who aren’t sure what heating and cooling systems to install in their home, architects looking to upskill, and people who are thinking about getting into the heating trade.

“We want to make sure that people have access to the most relevant information regarding radiant central heating and cooling, but in a way that’s convenient. Online webinars tick that box.”

Each webinar is one hour long, and any questions will be answered live either throughout the Webinars or during a Q + A session at the end.

Beginner modules offer an introduction to central heating, while intermediate modules dive into functions, installation, servicing, and more. There are four webinars on offer- beginning with the concept around heating and cooling, radiator heating, underfloor heating, and Active Ceiling heating and cooling.

During the Covid-19 Level 3 and 4 lockdowns, the webinars will be running regularly by ZOOM, and all attendees are invited to register their interest online to receive information on session times. For more information and to register, visit https://www.waterware.co.nz/webinar-series/, or phone 0800 WATERWARE or 09 273 9191. If you have missed a webinar or can’t make a scheduled session, all sessions have been recorded and will be made available on-line in due course.

About Waterware

Waterware has been a market-leading specialist in the plumbing, central heating and bathroomware sectors for the past 30 years.

Waterware prides itself on its positive pre and post sales service experience, its ongoing drive for product innovation, and technical design expertise.

Partnering with internationally recognized brands, Waterware offers both component equipment and full service solutions including:

Central Heating & Cooling: Gas, LPG, and Diesel Boilers, Heatpumps, Radiators, Radiant Active Ceiling and Underfloor Heating

Gas, LPG, and Diesel Boilers, Heatpumps, Radiators, Radiant Active Ceiling and Underfloor Heating Plumbing: Temperature & Pressure Valves, Water Meters, Tanks & Cylinders, Pumps, Pipe Systems and Lubricants

Temperature & Pressure Valves, Water Meters, Tanks & Cylinders, Pumps, Pipe Systems and Lubricants Bathroomware: Tapware, Baths, Toilets, Vanities, Mirrors, Heated Towel Rails and Lighting

We work hard to source the highest quality products to meet New Zealand market needs and trends, ensuring they meet national regulatory requirements. Our products are supported by our extensive range of spare parts, in-house Installer training and Warranty assurance programs.

The business is located in East Tamaki, Auckland and provides a nationwide service from Northland through to Invercargill.

Waterware is committed to delivering positive service outcomes for its customers across both product and solution offerings.

