New E-prescription Messaging Service Launches To Help During The COVID-19 Pandemic

A new, integrated e-prescription messaging service called Secure Script has been launched nationwide to help healthcare providers deliver safe, effective care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Secure Script is the result of a collaboration among pharmacy software vendor RxOne, Clanwilliam Health’s HealthLink and pharmacy software vendor Toniq, and PMS vendors Indici, MyPractice and Medtech.

Secure Script is integrated into GP and pharmacist software, creating a secure, seamless workflow that eliminates the need for pharmacists to manually re-enter prescriptions into their system.

The system is already up and running on RxOne, Toniq, MyPractice and Indici and being rolled out for wider use this week. Medtech will also be coming on board shortly.

The new service enables GPs to send an NZePS signature exempt prescription electronically to a pharmacy nominated by the patient. The prescription is received and dispensed, and the patient is contacted via text or phone when the prescription is ready to be picked up. Some pharmacies can deliver the prescription to the patient’s home.

Prior to this solution, pharmacists were receiving prescriptions via a range of inefficient channels such as email, phone, fax or in person, with many prescriptions going missing causing extra work for GPs and pharmacists.

And it is not just GPs jumping on board. Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau DHBs will start using Secure Script soon – the first time they have ever used an e-prescription service for patients discharged from hospital needing a prescription.

Secure, contactless solution needed

With almost all GPs now delivering remote consultations, a contactless solution was needed to ensure prescriptions could reach pharmacies securely, efficiently and in real time with minimal face-to-face contact.

Clanwilliam Health deputy CEO Mike Weiss says it’s fantastic to see the health IT sector coming together to find a solution that benefits the country.

“We want to do everything we can as a health technology provider to support our frontline healthcare professionals in these challenging times. This collaboration is for the greater good of the health of New Zealanders.”

He says Secure Script is secure, easy to use and improves the workflow for GPs and pharmacists.

“Our goal is always better patient outcomes and Secure Script helps that goal,” Mr Weiss says.

He says Clanwilliam Health is a trusted player in the health IT sector, which makes broad scale collaboration possible, and is reassuring for healthcare providers using Secure Script.

“It’s important to be inclusive to ensure all parties are able to use Secure Script to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe.”

Mr Weiss says the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the development of e-prescribing solutions.

“It’s created the impetus for change that was needed. I think e-prescriptions will be a lasting change.”

Trusted channel

RxOne managing director Margie Peat says health sector collaboration and interoperability is something RxOne values.

“Everybody worked hard to speed the process and rapidly get it to market in a time of stress for pharmacies,” Ms Peat says.

She says filling prescriptions before the patient arrives also helps improve patient safety.

“It helps pharmacists and patients focus on the medications consulting process to improve adherence and pick up other issues patients may have. Our pharmacies are delighted to see this innovation occurring at last.”

Toniq general manager Andrew Grant says pharmacists can quickly receive, view and dispense the prescription and have peace of mind knowing it has arrived securely via a trusted channel directly into their Toniq Dispensary software.

“It’s really exciting to be able to deliver a solution during the pandemic that provides an efficient and safe means for healthcare providers to enable patients to receive their medication in a way that reduces everyone’s exposure to COVID-19,” Mr Grant says.

Pharmacies will need to register online with HealthLink [https://clanwilliam.health/pharmacy-healthlink-registration/] to access Secure Script. GPs can check with their PMS vendor about how to get started.

