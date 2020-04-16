National Reach For ARL Online Courses

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

The benefits of the Auckland Rugby League’s new online learning platform are being felt well outside of the region’s boundaries, with both Rugby League Northland and Southern Zone Rugby League sharing the library of courses and workshops with their community.

The online platform was launched this year and at the time of writing includes eight courses and workshops – for both coaches and match officials – plus a range of quizzes.

More courses are being added each week right now, with good uptake from participants who have been using time during the COVID-19 lockdown to upskill ahead of the 2020 season.

Southern Zone general manager Steve Martin said the courses have been particularly useful for them as they experience an upswell in interest in mini/mod grades.

“Thanks to the goodwill of Auckland Rugby League we have been able to access the platform,” Martin said.

“It’s been particularly good around mini/mod coaching as we have had some real growth in areas like Southland, Otago, Aoraki and South Canterbury, in terms of new people coming into the sport with their kids at a junior level.

“These online platforms provide another method to speed up the process of educating our people and helping them understand the game and how to coach it.”

For Rugby League Northland development manager Cori Paul, the courses arrived at an ideal time as they looked to encourage their community to keep busy during the lockdown.

“When the courses popped up it was a godsend,” Paul said.

“It’s been something for our people up here to do, because at the time [of the lockdown] starting there wasn’t much else in regard to any upskilling or learning that players or coaches, or even referees for that matter, could do.

“It can be fairly tough to get people to courses in the traditional sense here.”

Auckland Rugby League CEO Greg Whaiapu said it was great to see the courses being put to good use around the country.

“We are really pleased to see Rugby League Northland and Southern Zone Rugby League making use of these resources, and I’d encourage other rugby league bodies who are interested to do the same,” Whaiapu said.

“The Auckland Rugby League are here as custodians of the local game, but we also have a role to play in sharing our knowledge and resources with the rest of New Zealand when it comes to grassroots rugby league.”

Online Courses:

U6/7 Knowledge Quiz (takes approx. 20 minutes)

U8 Knowledge Quiz (takes approx. 20 minutes)

U9 Knowledge Quiz (takes approx. 20 minutes)

ARL Mini/Mod Referees Course (takes approx. three hours)

ARL Mini/Mod Coaches Course (takes approx. three hours)

Kiwi Tag Level 1 Referees Course (takes approx. two hours)

Online Workshops:

Skills to Assist in Being a Successful Coach Workshop (takes approx. 40-60 minutes)

Coaching Methods to Get the Most Out of Athletes Workshop (takes approx. 60-90 minutes)

Utilising Games to Maximise Player Potential Workshop (takes approx. 60 minutes)

ARL Coach Psychology Workshop (takes approx. 60-90 minutes)

Planning Workshop (takes approx. 30-60 minutes)

