Local Woman Entrepreneur Is New Conservative Candidate In Upper Harbour

Long standing Upper Harbour resident and businesswoman Bernadette Soares has been nominated as the New Conservative candidate in Upper Harbour for the 2020 Election.

Bernadette lives and breathes the Upper Harbour electorate, has lived in the electorate for the last 30 years and is well connected and respected in the community.

Mother, wife, business entrepreneur, motivational speaker, property investor, author, counsellor and a passionate Christian, Bernadette has a Master’s in Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a Degree in Economics and Commerce, with over 17 years of experience in setting up and managing businesses that are based in and contribute to the local community.

Bernadette has been a Business Mentor with the Auckland Chamber of Commerce to provide start-up and emerging businesses support and guidance in their journey. She is also the founder of Let Your Light Shine Charitable Trust and has worked closely with businesses, councils and local organisations to generate new business ideas, working alongside start-ups to achieve their potential through training, mentoring and support.

Bernadette is also a registered counsellor and is passionate about bringing change to workplace bullying in New Zealand; to this end she has been a spokesperson who arbitrates and lobbies the government.

“My experiences as an employer, a mum, an immigrant and a businesswoman gives me a strong footing to represent the New Conservative Party. My values resonate with those that the party proudly professes and as I watched in horror the ill-thought through social policies of the government it has fuelled in me the desire to stand up to be an MP in a values driven party.”

