Human Remains Homicide Investigation: Second Property Searched

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the murder of a person found buried in a shallow grave near Tongariro last month have subsequently carried out a scene examination of a second property in Auckland.

An apartment in Auckland CBD was the focus of a scene examination in the past fortnight.

It follows a previous search of a Massey address on McWhirters Farm Lane at the beginning of April.

Formal identification of the deceased remains ongoing and this process is expected to take some time due to the level of forensic analysis required.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says Police are following a number of leads as a result of information provided by the public.

Police are now issuing a photo of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, whose movements are unknown since 2017.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information about this case to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

Mandarin-speaking Police officers are available to speak to those who wish to talk with someone in Mandarin.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing ‘Ricky Wang’.

