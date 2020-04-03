Experts Ready To Help Clinicans To Cure Ailing Practices

Press Release – MedTech

3 April, 2020. Auckland, New Zealand. Many New Zealand practices are struggling due to the increased pressure the coronavirus crisis is placing on them. The country is in the grips of a financial crisis as well as a health crisis. While many doctors are very busy at the front line fighting the virus, we can’t forget those health professionals that are facing a period of slow down.

A number of specialists, allied health professionals and some GPs are dealing with the real possibility of having to close their practice or cut staff numbers due to a reduced number of appointments.

New Zealand’s leading practice management system provider, Medtech Global is doing something about it. Vino Ramayah, Medtech Global CEO says “We are talking with practices every day and becoming increasingly aware of the business pressures they face while dealing with the pandemic, we want to help and will be hosting a free webinar to assist them to navigate this challenging time.”

Medtech has invited partners from KPMG and Duncan Cotterill to share their expertise. The webinar is designed to help clinicians to protect their businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the topics they will cover during the information packed event will include; employer obligations, cost cutting options, tax and other subsidies as well as harnessing technology. An interactive question and answer session is also planned.

Danish Naik a partner from KPMG is one of the presenters. He will be examining the recently released wage subsidy and will guide attendees through the eligibility criteria and compliance requirements.

“We are thrilled to have put together a talented team of professionals to help practices to understand their options during this uncertain time” Mr Ramayah says.

Kirsty McDonald a partner from Duncan Cotterill will be sharing her legal expertise during the webinar. She will review employer legal obligations that clinics need to be aware of if they are thinking of restructuring. She will also explore the various options available to practices that need to reduce costs.

Technology is a great enabler during a crisis and Medtech will be explaining the various technologies to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and provide efficiencies.

“Video Consultations are a key tool for Doctors and Nurses to remove the risk of infection, we will explain how easy it is for them to stay safe while providing exceptional care to their patients with this exciting technology” said Mr Ramayah.

The webinar will be held on April 8th at 4pm, if you are interested in registering for the event visit www.medtechglobal.com/webinarnz.

Background information:

Medtech Global is a leading health IT company providing cutting edge practice management systems that are used by over 80% of GP practices and a significant number of Specialist and Allied Health practices across New Zealand. It’s recognised globally for its innovative software solutions that allow health professionals around the world to provide improved care and for patients to manage their health and wellbeing.

