Defence Force Conducting Exercise In South Auckland

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will be conducting an exercise in the South Auckland and Papakura areas on 16 and 17 April 2020.

The effects and restrictions of COVID-19 have meant that much of the Defence Force training activities have been reduced significantly in line with Government direction. However critical training exercises will occur from time-to-time enabling the NZDF to maintain our operational readiness.

Over the period of 16 and 17 April 2020 a critical training exercise involving NZ Army soldiers and Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopters will be undertaken in the South Auckland area. This training will ensure our troops remain ready to respond and to support New Zealand.

To ensure the NZDF maintains its readiness to deploy it needs to undertake training in a variety of land, air and sea environments. Being able to exercise in multiple environments ensures our personnel are highly trained and able to support a wide range of domestic, regional and global security situations.

We appreciate the support and understanding from local communities when we conduct our exercises and training activities.

