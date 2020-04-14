Creative New Zealand Opens First Phase Funding For COVID-19-impacted Arts Sector

Press Release – Creative New Zealand

Today, Tuesday 14 April, Creative New Zealand has opened its first phase Emergency Response Package, a $16 million investment to be distributed to the arts sector through to 30 June 2020 (the end of Creative New Zealand’s financial year).

A second phase, which will provide support beyond June 2020, will be initially explored at the April Arts Council meeting.

Creative New Zealand’s Emergency Response Package provides an income top-up as well as delivers opportunities for new and refocused creative projects that work in a changed landscape, bolstering a sector knocked to its knees by the impact of COVID-19. The organisation provided details on the package last week.

To ensure the arts community has an opportunity to hear directly about the Emergency Response Package and to answer questions, Creative New Zealand will hold a live online public Q&A session on Wednesday (15 April), co-hosted with Performing Arts Network of NZ (PANNZ) and Auckland Live. People can tune into the event via YouTube or Facebook. People can watch the live stream, which will be recorded, transcribed and made available for those that are unable to join.

“PANNZ and Auckland Live have been hosting rich and engaging live sessions and kōrero with the sector, bringing people together virtually during the COVID-19 lockdown,” says Creative New Zealand’s Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright.

“We’re really thankful to them for their support and partnership in delivering this special online hui, and we hope it will be well-attended by the arts community.”

The special online hui will cover Creative New Zealand’s Emergency Response Package as well as the organisation’s wider response to COVID-19, including its work to advocate for the value of the arts through this crisis and ensure the arts sector stays in the conversation with the Government as it continues to develop its response to COVID-19 for Aotearoa.

The panel comprises Caren Rangi (Arts Council Deputy Chair), Cath Cardiff (Creative New Zealand’s Senior Manager Arts Development Services) and David Pannett (Creative New Zealand’s Senior Manager Strategy & Engagement). Dolina Wehipeihana will facilitate.

Creative New Zealand will also host three separate Zoom drop-in sessions this week, tailored for the ngā toi Māori community, the Pacific arts community, and its investment clients.

The first phase of Creative New Zealand’s Emergency Response Package has two components:

1. Resilience Grants for eligible artists, arts practitioners, arts groups and arts organisations (non-investment clients) to help them recover, maintain and develop their practice in a completely changed environment. There are two opportunities:

Arts Continuity Grant – supports short-term arts projects by artists and arts organisations (including groups and collectives) that can be delivered within a changed and evolving environment as a result of COVID-19. Emergency Relief Grant – provides temporary relief for independent artists and arts practitioners, who may be part of arts organisations (including groups and collectives), have received Government support (COVID-19 WINZ Wage Subsidy) and who meet our eligibility criteria. Short-term Relief for Investment Clients for existing investment clients and in addition to existing funding, with priority given to those materially negatively impacted by COVID-19, to help them stabilise their businesses and remain viable.

Read about each opportunity and how to apply on Creative New Zealand’s website.

As part of its wider response to COVID-19 Creative New Zealand will be launching an arts advocacy campaign this Friday 17 April.

Read Creative New Zealand’s earlier COVID-19 communications: www.creativenz.govt.nz/covid-19-cnz-response

Read Frequently Asked Questions about the Emergency Response Package.

Tune in to the following special online hui (live Q&A):

