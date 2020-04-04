Covid-19 Testing To Open In Otara

Press Release – South Seas Healthcare Trust – SSHT

A COVID-19 testing station will open today, for operation, in Otara.

South Seas Healthcare CEO Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo says the testing station is a response to the immediate need identified by the Pacific community in Otara, where there was an absence of access to a nearby testing station, during the first two weeks of the lockdown.

“There are only two testing stations in South Auckland, these are in Takanini and Mangere. Our local families had difficulties travelling that distance, so we needed to address the immediate need that there wasn’t a testing station in Otara, Otahuhu, Papatoetoe and Manukau area. We wanted to have the testing station available for Pacific families, to get tested in their own community and to alleviate additional pressure on families, who may be worrying about where they could access help.”

The aim of the testing station will serve families in the local area, who have reason to believe they are at risk of COVID-19.

“We hope that a community testing station in Otara, will provide a vital resource, that will further reduce barriers to accessing COVID-19 testing and ensure that any identified cases can be closely monitored and managed to avoid community outbreak. For those who may need to self-isolate, we will refer them to services that can provide support.”

We urge only those who feel they have the COVID-19 symptoms to come to the testing station. All people meeting the suspect case definition for COVID-19 including doctors’ referral would be tested.

Anyone who intends visiting the COVID-19 testing station, but is uncertain whether they meet the criteria, should first seek advice from Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their GP.

The Otara based COVID-19 testing station is located in the main Otara Shopping Centre car park, where the Otara Saturday Markets would normally operate, next to the South Seas Healthcare clinic.

Staff support to resource the testing tent has been arranged by Counties Manukau DHB and Regional Public Health supported by South Seas Healthcare.

By standing together against COVID-19, we can slowly eliminate the spread of the virus, and protect our most vulnerable communities.

