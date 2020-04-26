Burger King Restaurants Reopening Tuesday 28 April

Press Release – Antares Restaurant Group

Following the announcement regarding the parent group of companies that own Antares Restaurant Group Ltd being placed into receivership, the receivers and Antares management team have worked with all partners involved and are now in a position to re-open and focus on rebuilding the Burger King business.We believe this is in the best interests of our customers, our employees and all creditors and we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the Burger King business in New Zealand and the strength of the Burger King brand.

All 71 drive-thru Burger King restaurants will re-open on Tuesday 28th April. Under Level 3 we will be serving guests through contactless transactions via drive-thru, pre-ordered pick-up via the BK App and home delivery (Uber Eats). All restaurant front counter ordering and dine-in areas will remain closed.

The health and safety of our team members, guests and communities remains our top priority so we are strengthening our already rigorous procedures around food safety, cleanliness and hygiene. Additional health and safety measures have been put in place including more frequent handwashing and sanitising of all surfaces, contactless payment through PayWave, clear physical distancing guidelines, and increased personal protection for our team members.

We look forward to reopening and once again serving our loyal guests.

About Antares Restaurant Group Limited

Antares Restaurant Group Limited is the franchise operator of Burger King restaurants in New Zealand. Antares was formerly known as TPF Restaurants Limited and changed its name to Antares Restaurant Group Limited in September 2009. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

