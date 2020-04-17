Audi Helps Promote Public Safety By Socially Distancing Its Own Logo

Press Release – FCB New Zealand

Luxury automotive manufacturer Audi today launches Out-of-Home placements where its famous four ring interlinked logo separates to help promote social distancing in New Zealand.

This clever execution, which was initially launched on Audi’s global social media platforms, has now been extended to run on Out-of-Home in New Zealand, reaching people and reminding them to stay safe when they are out in their local community for essential products and services. Audi has partnered exclusively with JCDecaux with these placements, running across nine premium, digital large format touch-points in Auckland.

The creative sees Audi’s four ring logo separate with the line “Keep your distance” and then interlink again with the line “Stay together”. This ingenious placement is aimed at supporting guidance from the New Zealand government, and various other global organisations, to keep at least two metres apart from each other when outside the normal place of residence to help slow the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19.

JCDecaux Trading & Innovations Director, Kurt Malcolm, said: “The Audi ‘Keep your distance…stay together’ placement is an important message that JCDecaux NZ wanted to communicate to the New Zealand public. I would like to thank FCB and Audi for working in partnership with JCDecaux NZ to get this activity live so quickly.”

These placements, which launch today, will appear until 26th April.

