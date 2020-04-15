Auckland Council Must Follow The PM’s Lead On Payroll Cuts

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Mayor Phil Goff and Auckland Council to follow Wellington’s lead and cut the pay of its elected officials and council bigwigs.

Jo Holmes, the Alliance‘s spokesperson, said “The Prime Minister’s public sector pay cuts should serve as a wake-up call for the Council, which is pushing ahead with a business-as-usual approach to rates and payroll.”

“Auckland Council pays 2831 staff salaries higher than $100,000. Two hundred and eighteen of these staff are paid more than $200,000, and 60 are paid more than $300,000. These staff don’t just have massive pay packets – they have the luxury of job security.”

“With many Auckland ratepayers now out of work, yet still expected to pay higher rates than ever, senior council staff must share the financial burden of the COVID-19 crisis. Phil Goff should start by looking at the salaries of council CEOs and their direct leadership teams.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url