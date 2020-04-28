on Arrests Made, Dozens Of Vehicles Recovered In Jucy Rental Thefts

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate the theft of a large number of Jucy rental vehicles, which were stolen from a car yard in Mangere last week.

As a result of enquiries with Jucy rentals, Police at this stage understand 112 vehicles have been stolen from the yard.

The vast majority of the vehicles stolen are Holden Captiva’s, Mazda 3’s and Suzuki Swift’s, however some vans have also been reported stolen.

Police have increased our patrols in the surrounding areas and as of this morning we have recovered 50 of those stolen vehicles.

Many of these stolen vehicles have been recovered after they were located at various addresses, the majority being in the South Auckland area.

A few of these vehicles have also been recovered after they were spotted by Police and the drivers pulled over.

As of this morning, 14 people have been arrested and nine of those are facing charges and have or will be appearing in court.

The majority of those are facing charges relating to unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or receiving property.

Three of those charged are also facing a number of driving-related charges after allegedly failing to stop for Police.

Three people are also facing charges for alleged breaches under the Health Act.

Those facing charges range in age from 21 to 52-years-old.

Three youths have also been apprehended and are being dealt with separately.

Police have also been notified of 18 additional vehicles that were interfered with at the same yard, which belong to another rental company.

A handful of these vehicles have also been damaged, however none of these company’s vehicles have been reported stolen.

Police have made further enquiries at the car yard today including forensic testing.

Enquiries are also being made to obtain CCTV footage from the car yard as well as from nearby addresses.

Police are still working to establish the exact timing of the vehicle thefts, which is believed to have taken place over the weekend.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, says Police are working hard to hold all of those responsible to account.

“We are determined to locate the remainder of these stolen vehicles and Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred.

“We have also spoken to other rental car companies in the wider area to ensure they have appropriate security measures in place, which includes keeping vehicle keys hidden in a secure place.”

Police are also aware that a few of the stolen vehicles have been advertised for sale online on places such as Facebook marketplace at very low prices.

“We encourage the community to report any suspicious activity such as this online.

If the deal appears too good to be true, it probably is.

“We also want to remind the public that it is an offence to knowingly receive stolen property and those found by Police risk being prosecuted.”

Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is encouraged to contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200426/2493.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

