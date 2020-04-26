Another Sailing To Remember – Fullers360 Crew Welcomes Baby Born Onboard

Press Release – Fullers

In the final weekend of level four lockdown, Fullers360 crew has assisted a new mother with the birth of her baby girl onboard the 8pm sailing from Waiheke on Friday evening.

Fullers360 has been operating a reduced free of charge service to Waiheke throughout alert level four for essential service staff and as a lifeline service for emergencies for the Waiheke community.

“We would like to congratulate the mother on her new arrival and extend our congratulations to her family” says Megan Watson, Fleet Operations Officer.

A heartwarming occasion in uncertain times, Watson says she is extremely proud of her crew who were on hand to assist during the special event.

“I’m so proud of our crew who have shown commitment to keeping services to Waiheke going throughout level four and this exceptional event in challenging times will be another sailing to remember!” says Watson.

The birth is the second baby born onboard a sailing from Waiheke in the past six months.

“Our people are trained to provide assistance and support in situations like this, and we are proud of how they responded and supported our passenger, and her midwife, during this time.”

The essential service between Waiheke and Auckland has been running hourly with a passenger register in place to assist with contact tracing, and to monitor essential travel. The service will continue throughout alert level three with the same precautionary measures in place that have been in place at alert level four.

