Advantages Of X-Pod Raft And RibRaft Concrete Slabs In Auckland

Silverdale, Auckland, New Zealand – April 1, 2020

The team at Build2 Construction, the premier concrete construction and foundation contracting service in Auckland, are proud to announce the offering of installation of two innovative residential concrete foundation systems, The X-Pod Raft and the RibRaft

In addition to the availability of the concrete slab solutions, the company has also had a new website designed and launched recently for client benefit.

“These products were uniquely designed to save time and cost when building in New Zealand,” stated Build2 Construction spokesperson Jamie Ritchie. “Our ultimate goal with X-Pod Raft and the RibRaft system is to help speed up construction times while reducing landfill waste. Each of the X-Pod systems are 100 percent recyclable and they are used as an alternative to the polystyrene block component that’s typically used for a standard Ribraft floor.

They are stackable, recycled plastic pods that are much easier to transport, helping to reduce equipment and labor costs – in fact, the pods needed for a 180 sqm home can be transported with a single axle trailer.”

Thanks to the improved engineered form offered by these products, it means it is easier and faster to install them than the traditional polystyrene, because the steel rods actually “click” into the pods and they “self-lock” helping to reduce the number of steel ties required. The actual pods weight under three kilogram each, all combining to create an easy to install and money saving foundation system for any building.

“Our team is excited to offer both X-Pod & Ribraft Solutions to our customers,” continued Ritchie. “We have also made other improvements to our brand and business by having Lime Digital redesign and update our company’s website. This update has helped us create a more user-friendly site that’s designed to help our customers find the answers they are looking for about our services and products.”

More information about the available Xpod Raft & RibRaft products, and the newly designed website can be found by taking the time to visit the Build2 Construction site at build2.co.nz or by reaching out to the professionals via Build2 Facebook, phone or email.

ABOUT BUILD2 CONSTRUCTION

For several years, the team at Build2 Construction has offered concrete and foundation services and solutions for buildings and properties throughout the Auckland area. Dedicated to providing exceptional results and superior value, this company and each team member takes pride in each project taken on.

