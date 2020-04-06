2020 Southern Architecture Awards – Shortlist Announced

Press Release – Southern Archtecture Awards

Twenty-six projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Southern Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA). This branch includes Otago, Central Otago and Southland.

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Queenstown architect Stacey Farrell and including fellow architects Eliska Lewis (Wanaka) and Cameron Pollock (Auckland), and broadcaster Marcus Lush.

“Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect,” said jury convenor Stacey Farrell. “It is also great to see the difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.”

“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of a wide range of the types of buildings that architects design,” Farrell said.

The jury shortlisted commercial buildings and hospitality venues, a university business school and aquatic centre and more than a dozen of the bespoke private houses that are a feature of the architecture of Central Otago in particular.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Southern Architecture Awards shortlist by category

Commercial Architecture

Koura Apartments, Queenstown

Johnston Architects

Wanaka Watersports Facility

Alistair Madill Architects

Education

University of Otago Business School, Dunedin

Mason & Wales Architects

Hospitality

Aosta, Arrowtown

Anna-Marie Chin Architects

Te Kano Estate Tasting Room, Bannockburn

Mason & Wales Architects

Housing

Bendemeer House, Queenstown

Assembly Architects

Cliff House, Dunedin

Mason & Wales Architects

Lake Hawea House

Condon Scott Architects

Lake View House, Lake Hawea

Parsonson Architects

Lot 24 Bendemeer, Queenstown

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Oliver’s Ridge, Arrowtown

Team Green Architects

Ruby Ridge House, Wanaka

Condon Scott Architects

St Marks Lane, Queenstownu

Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Scott House, Mt Barker, Wanaka

Assembly Architects

Te Pakeke, Wanaka

Fearon Hay Architects

Wanaka Crib

PAC Studio

Wanaka House

Three Sixty Architecture

Willow House, Queenstown

AQA Alessandro Quadrelli Architetto

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Lake Hayes Cottage

Anna-Marie Chin Architects

Housing – Multi-unit

Arrowtown Houses

Hofmans Architects

Interior Architecture

Dunbar Dental Fitout, Dunedin

Parker Warburton Team Architects

Lake Hayes Cottage

Anna-Marie Chin Architects

WorkSafe Office Fitout, Dunedin

Parker Warburton Team Architects

Small Project Architecture

Abodo Showcase Cardrona

Assembly Architects

Arrowtown House

Hofmans Architects

Long Grass House, Lake Hawea

Rafe Maclean Architects

