2020 Southern Architecture Awards – Shortlist Announced
Press Release – Southern Archtecture Awards
Twenty-six projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards.
The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Southern Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA). This branch includes Otago, Central Otago and Southland.
The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Queenstown architect Stacey Farrell and including fellow architects Eliska Lewis (Wanaka) and Cameron Pollock (Auckland), and broadcaster Marcus Lush.
“Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect,” said jury convenor Stacey Farrell. “It is also great to see the difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.”
“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of a wide range of the types of buildings that architects design,” Farrell said.
The jury shortlisted commercial buildings and hospitality venues, a university business school and aquatic centre and more than a dozen of the bespoke private houses that are a feature of the architecture of Central Otago in particular.
The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Images of all shortlisted projects are available here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6jwf082ryoyawuo/AAA-S_FO1MGlGS-iroJrVQHEa?dl=0
2020 Southern Architecture Awards shortlist by category
Commercial Architecture
Koura Apartments, Queenstown
Johnston Architects
Wanaka Watersports Facility
Alistair Madill Architects
Education
University of Otago Business School, Dunedin
Mason & Wales Architects
Hospitality
Aosta, Arrowtown
Anna-Marie Chin Architects
Te Kano Estate Tasting Room, Bannockburn
Mason & Wales Architects
Housing
Bendemeer House, Queenstown
Assembly Architects
Cliff House, Dunedin
Mason & Wales Architects
Lake Hawea House
Condon Scott Architects
Lake View House, Lake Hawea
Parsonson Architects
Lot 24 Bendemeer, Queenstown
Warren and Mahoney Architects
Oliver’s Ridge, Arrowtown
Team Green Architects
Ruby Ridge House, Wanaka
Condon Scott Architects
St Marks Lane, Queenstownu
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Scott House, Mt Barker, Wanaka
Assembly Architects
Te Pakeke, Wanaka
Fearon Hay Architects
Wanaka Crib
PAC Studio
Wanaka House
Three Sixty Architecture
Willow House, Queenstown
AQA Alessandro Quadrelli Architetto
Housing – Alterations and Additions
Lake Hayes Cottage
Anna-Marie Chin Architects
Housing – Multi-unit
Arrowtown Houses
Hofmans Architects
Interior Architecture
Dunbar Dental Fitout, Dunedin
Parker Warburton Team Architects
Lake Hayes Cottage
Anna-Marie Chin Architects
WorkSafe Office Fitout, Dunedin
Parker Warburton Team Architects
Small Project Architecture
Abodo Showcase Cardrona
Assembly Architects
Arrowtown House
Hofmans Architects
Long Grass House, Lake Hawea
Rafe Maclean Architects
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url