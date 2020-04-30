2020 Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay Architecture Awards Shortlist

Press Release – New Zealand Institute of Architects

The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was selected by a jury led by Napier architect Renee Woods, and including fellow Napier architect Ezra Kelly, Te Awanga architect Yvonne Forrest and Auckland architect Gary Lawson.

“Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect,” said jury convenor Renee Woods. “It is also really heartening to see what a difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.”

“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of a wide range of the types of buildings that architects design,” Woods said.

The shortlisted projects include houses and wine bars, a health centre and a shelter at a Gisborne eco-sanctuary, a commercial development in Havelock North, and the Opera House, police station and a public toilet in Hastings.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

