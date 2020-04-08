2020 Auckland Architecture Awards Shortlist Announced

Press Release – New Zealand Institute of Architects

Sixty-four projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Auckland Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Auckland Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Auckland architect Jane Aimer and including fellow architects Nicholas Dalton, Eva Nash and Stuart Gardyne, and lay juror, broadcaster Eric Young.

“Making the shortlist is a significant achievement, especially in what was a bumper year for architecture in the Auckland region,” said jury convenor Jane Aimer.

“The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices and public buildings to houses and apartments,” Aimer said.

The jury shortlisted warehouses and cafés, an airport and a car showroom, a library, a chapel and a cricket club. The most remote building on the shortlist is a hut on Raoul Island.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NZIA Architecture Awards programme is sponsored by Resene.

2020 Auckland Architecture Awards shortlist by category

Commercial Architecture

Ethel Street Warehouses, Morningside

Fearon Hay Architects

Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside

Fearon Hay Architects

Kotiro Nui, Ponsonby

Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

Les Mills Transport Hub, Auckland City

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Manukau Road

RTA Studio

17 Landing Drive

JWA Architects Ltd

Sunderland Hangar at Catalina Bay, Hobsonville Point

Cheshire Architects and Ignite Architects

Te Ara Turoa, Parnell

FORMIS

Education

Botany Toyota

Woodhams Meikle Zhan Architects

Dilworth Junior Campus Sports Centre, Epsom

GHDWoodhead creativespaces

St Paul’s College Marcellin Champagnat Building, Ponsonby

Architectus

The University of Auckland Faculty of Engineering / Te Herenga Mātai Pūkaha B405

Jasmax and Lab-works Architecture in association

Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea Redevelopment

Jasmax

Heritage

Hobsonville Headquarters

MAKE Architects NZ Limited

Saint Patrick’s Presbytery – Seismic Upgrade + Refurbishment, Auckland City

Warren and Mahoney Architects Ltd

Hospitality

Auckland Airport The Landing Café

RTA Studio and Material Creative in association

Kind Café, Morningside

Edwards White Architects

Housing

Bowden House, Tutukaka

Belinda George Architects and Mandeno Design in association

Buckleton’s Boat Shed, Tawharanui

RTA Studio

Fife St, Westmere

Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Tan House, Remuera

ARCHITECTUREPUBLIC

Lovers Leap, Ohaeawai

Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

Meyrick, Meadowbank

Mark Frazerhurst Architects

Parekura Bay House, Bay of Islands

Bossley Architects

#3, Remuera

Studio2 Architects

Parnell House

Stevens Lawson Architects

Reef House, Leigh

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

Takatu House, Tawharanui

RTA Studio

Takatu Ridge House, Matakana

D Ross Brown: Rosso Design and studio/LWA in association

Taumata Beach House, Omaha

Fearon Hay Architects

Tutukaka House

Herbst Architects

Upland Road, Remuera

Daniel Marshall Architect

Waiheke

Patterson Associates

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Cottage Sandwich, Pt Chevalier

Matter

Guthrie Robinson House, Remuera

Godward Guthrie Architecture

Lean on Me, Mt Eden

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

Lucerne House, Remuera

Godward Guthrie Architecture

Oneroa House, Waiheke

SGA – Strachan Group Architects

Pete’s Place, Pt Chevalier

Sayes Studio

Poured Pleats, Ponsonby

Jack McKinney Architects

Sawtooth Apartment, Parnell

Sayes Studio

Split House, Sandringham

PAC Studio

Takapuna Alteration

Guy Tarrant Architects

2 @ 4 in 1, Three Kings

Construkt Associates

Housing – Multi-unit

Grafton Hall

The University of Auckland Architectus

Hobsonville, Walter Merton Road Terraces

Construkt Associates

Metlifecare Gulf Rise, Red Beach

Warren and Mahoney Architects

Napier Lane Apartments, Takapuna

JWA Architects

132 Halsey, Wynyard Quarter

Athfield Architects

Outlook Apartments, Mission Bay

MAP (2016)

Royal Oak Housing Community, Auckland for The Salvation Army

Designgroup Stapleton Elliott

SKHY, Grafton

Cheshire Architects

The Grounds, Hobsonville Point

Peddle Thorp

340 Onehunga Mall

Brewer Davidson Architects

Interior Architecture

Private Office, Viaduct Harbour

Bureaux

Planning & Urban Design

Tāmaki Precinct Masterplan

Studio of Pacific Architecture

Public Architecture

Bay of Islands Airport, Kerikeri

Eclipse Architecture

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Whangarei

Moller Architects®

Te Manawa Westgate Library and Multi-Purpose Facility

Warren and Mahoney Architects

The Chapel of St. Peter, Newmarket

Stevens Lawson Architects

Small Project Architecture

In Context: RTA Studio Exhibition

Andrew Barrie Lab

Point Wells Cricket Club

PAC Studio

Raoul Hut, Raoul Island

Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

Te Auaunga Awa–Multicultural Fāle & Outdoor Classroom, Mt Roskill

McCoy + Heine Architects

