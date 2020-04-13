13 New Cases Of COVID-19 (updated)

Press Release – Ministry of Health

13 new cases of COVID-19

Date: 18 April 2020

NOTE: Case details cannot be provided at this time as the EpiSurv database was briefly down this morning. A further update will be provided this afternoon.

Today New Zealand’s total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 13, made up of 8 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases.

The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1422.

There are no further deaths to report today.

There are now 867 reported cases of COVID-19 who have recovered – an increase of 51 on yesterday.

Today there are 20 people in hospital with COVID-19. The total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

Two of these ICU patients – in Dunedin and North Shore – are in a critical condition.

There are still 16 significant clusters – no change from yesterday. Seven more cases have been connected to clusters.

Yesterday a record number of COVID-19 tests were processed, with the new high being 4,677 tests. The rolling 7-day average is 2,905, and 79,078 total tests have been processed to date.

Targeted testing

Targeted testing to help determine whether there is any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury, and is today taking place in Auckland.

All tests processed from the Queenstown supermarket site returned a negative result.

In Waikato, 308 people were tested across Otorohanga, Hamilton, Matamata, Cambridge, and Te Awamutu. Those tests have all also returned negative results.

All tests processed to date from the community testing in Canterbury are also negative for COVID-19.

Today in Auckland testing began at 8am at two supermarkets with the aim to collect 150 swabs at each site.

