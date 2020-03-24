Witnesses Sought For Fatal Crash On Dominion Road, Papakura

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash involving a single dirt bike on Dominion Road, Papakura on 20 March.

At around 3.45pm, the bike was travelling south on Dominion Road when the crash occurred.

Gianni Tenisoni, aged 18, sadly died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or saw the dirt bike prior to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Manvir Sadhra, of the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit, on 021 192 3124 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

