Wellington Remembrance Event At Shed 6 Tomorrow (Sunday) Has Been Cancelled
Press Release – Wellington City Council
The organisers of the Christchurch Remembrance Exhibition- UMAH Day at Shed 6 on Wellington’s waterfront tomorrow (Sunday 15 March) have announced the event has been cancelled.
The organisers regret having to make the decision this afternoon – but stress that the cancellation is to show consistency with the cancellation of the Christchurch and Auckland remembrance events – and to ensure public health and safety is a priority.
