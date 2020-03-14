Wellington Remembrance Event At Shed 6 Tomorrow (Sunday) Has Been Cancelled

Press Release – Wellington City Council

The organisers of the Christchurch Remembrance Exhibition- UMAH Day at Shed 6 on Wellington’s waterfront tomorrow (Sunday 15 March) have announced the event has been cancelled.

The organisers regret having to make the decision this afternoon – but stress that the cancellation is to show consistency with the cancellation of the Christchurch and Auckland remembrance events – and to ensure public health and safety is a priority.

