Visions for an Inclusive New Zealand by Children Marks the Anniversary of the Christchurch Shootings

Artistic expressions of hope for an inclusive world by children all over New Zealand will mark the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings.The opening of the exhibition Tūmanako! Children’s Art Works for a Peaceful World, will take place on Sunday 8 March 2020 at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Tūmanako! (meaning “Hope!”) is an annual children’s exhibition which usually commemorates Hiroshima Day in August. Launched in Wellington five years ago, Tumanako exhibitions are now held across New Zealand every year – from Auckland to Whakatane, Wellington to Timaru and Dunedin.

The exhibition is held in March this year to enable children to mark the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Event organiser Camilla Browne says the Christchurch mosque attacks highlight the need to address discrimination and violence that occur in our daily lives.

“Tūmanako! enables school children and young people to learn about the root causes of violence in their daily lives which is connected to violence on a global scale with the threat of nuclear weapons, and to recognise that their voices can make a difference in the promotion of peace.”

The theme for Tūmanako this year is ‘Supporting an Inclusive Aotearoa Where All Lives are Celebrated.” Around 300 children from various faith communities and schools across the Wellington region have submitted over 150 artworks for this event. In addition, artwork from around New Zealand shown in recent Tūmanako exhibitions will also be displayed.

Former All Blacks Nehe Milner-Skudder, All Blacks Ardie Savea and comedian Thomas Sainsbury are lending their support for this event which will open in Parliament on Thursday, 5 March.

“Tūmanako! is a great cause” says Milner-Skudder. “It encourages children to voice their own hopes and aspirations to live in a peaceful world. We should be maximising every opportunity to create spaces for our kids and adults to learn how to be inclusive and show more kindness to one another.”

The Tūmanako! opening will include speeches and entertainment from school children and a grand display of the artworks. Thomas Sainsbury is one of the emcees and Milner-Skudder and Savea are the special guest speakers.

The exhibition will then be on public display for two weeks at the Academy of Fine Arts on 1 Queens Warf in Wellington from 8 – 22 March 2020. All are welcome!

