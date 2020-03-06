Using An Unlicensed Plumber Can Cost More Than You Think

Press Release – Eagle Plumbing

Property owners are strongly advised to steer clear of hiring unlicensed contractors to carry out plumbing or gasfitting work on new construction projects and renovations due to the high risk on health and safety. Plumbing, gasfitting, and drainlaying are regulated trades in New Zealand—for a reason.

However, quite apart from health and safety concerns, property owners also need to worry about retaining their insurance coverage! Although not widely known, using an unlicensed contractor can void the property owner’s insurance policy. Clearly, losing one’s insurance coverage can have serious financial implications.

Happily, it is easy for property owners to avoid risks to their health, their safety, and the validity of their insurance policy. All that is required is for the property owner to ask to see the contractor’s license card. The card will state the tradesperson’s credentials and also the types of work they are authorised to perform. It is also prudent to ask for references, and seek out more than one bid for the work you need done.

Fortunately, New Zealand is blessed with hundreds of licensed, highly qualified plumbing contractors, such as Eagle Plumbing in Auckland , who have the skills, credentials, and equipment necessary to complete any task your home or business requires. Again, do not risk your health, your safety or your insurance coverage trying to save a few dollars by using an unlicensed contractor. To do so could have serious financial and health repercussions, for you, your family, or your business.

Once again, we are reminded of the wisdom in that old adage, “You get what you pay for.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url