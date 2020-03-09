Press Release – Uber

Uber’s constantly imagining new ways to meet the needs of all riders, even those with four paws and a tail. So we’re excited to announce we’re piloting a new type of ride – Uber Pet!

Launching tomorrow in Auckland, Uber Pet is specifically designed for pet lovers. This new product gives riders peace of mind that their much-loved companions will be welcomed along for a comfortable and reliable ride.

Not only is it a win for pet owners, Uber Pet also provides drivers who stay opted in to pick up furry friends with another opportunity to earn more. Uber Pet trips will attract a $5 ‘pet fee’ on top of the standard fare.

So next time you’re on your way to a pet-friendly pub, heading home from the vet, or on your way to doggy yoga – you can rest assured there’s a convenient way for both you and your furry friend to get from A to B at the push of a button.

And if riders and drivers like Uber Pet – we’ll roll it out nationally as a ‘paw’-manent option!

How Uber Pet works

• Uber Pet will be available in Auckland as a separate product in the Uber app. Simply request the Uber Pet product to be matched with a driver who is eligible and willing to transport you and your furry family member.

• During the trial Uber Pet trips will attract a $5 surcharge

• If you’re travelling with a service animal, you should continue to select your regular Uber option. Assistance animals are legally allowed to go everywhere their owner goes.

