Te Uru Will Close To The Public For Two Weeks From Monday 23 March

Press Release – Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery

At challenging times like this, our community needs access to cultural and recreational activities more than ever, so this was not an easy decision to make. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be looking for opportunities to increase our online presence. You can still reach us by phone, email and social media in business hours.

Although we’re entirely within current guidelines to remain open as long as Aotearoa is on a level two alert, our top priority is the safety of our community.

We will reassess the viability of reopening on a weekly basis. Some offsite events will still ahead if they meet current guidelines, others will be presented through online strategies. Please keep in touch through our website and facebook page or sign up for regular email announcements here

Noho oro mai – Kia kaha and keep safe!

