Tami Neilson Tour

Canadian-born, New Zealand-based rockabilly, soul-swinging, fire belting dynamo Tami Neilson today announces a three-date New Zealand theatre tour this June, BRASS, STRINGS … SING.

With a voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, Tami will be accompanied by an epic line-up of guests, a hot rockin’ band of rhythm and a 12-piece orchestra.

Pre-sales start at 9am TODAY for these three spectacular performances in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland.

Wellington: June 10 Opera House 7pm Ticketmaster

Christchurch: June 12 Isaac Theatre Royal 7.30pm Ticketek

Auckland: June 13 The Civic 7pm Ticketmaster

With a voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, whose powerful voice can take on big ballads, heartfelt Gospel, soul-infused R&B, Western swing, even old-style rock n roll – and a sky-high beehive to match – Tami Neilson has been described by Radio NZ as ‘a red-hot honky tonk, somewhere between Patsy Cline and Wanda Jackson’.

Previous media accolades come from both sides of the Atlantic, including Rolling Stone, which called her ‘a fire-breathing belter on her own terms’’ and the UK’s Guardian, which asserted that ‘’her powerhouse would still go boom!” This new album brings much personal and family history to the table.

Singing her heart out along endless roads and stages, from her days as a young girl in Canada touring with the Neilson Family Band, opening for the likes of Johnny Cash, to her full blossoming in New Zealand as a formidable talent in her own right, Tami Neilson has won the Tui Award for each of her past four albums.

‘Intoxicating’ – BILLBOARD

‘Powerhouse Performances’ – AMERICAN SONGWRITER

‘One of the 10 best country songs to hear now’ (You Were Mine)– ROLLING STONE

‘Somehow embodying Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton, and Etta James all in one’– ROLLING STONE

‘In short, she tore it from the floor, up!’ – NO DEPRESSION

‘A force to be reckoned with. …..All hail.’ – WIDE OPEN COUNTRY

‘Neilson brings a rockabilly swagger and a charisma that doesn’t so much fill the room as slam into it like the wave of a concussion grenade.’ – CONCERTHOPPER

