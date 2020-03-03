Strike Action & Negotiations Release

Press Release – NZ Bus

NZ Bus made an offer to go into mediation with FIRST Union and the Tramways Union which has been agreed to, this means the proposed strike action has ended for now.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says “It is obvious that we are at an impasse in negotiations, so bringing in a third-party mediator will give us the best chance to make progress.

“We are pleased that the Unions have agreed to the mediation and that they have withdrawn their strike action. Now Aucklanders can plan their morning commute with certainty.

“While mediation isn’t a silver bullet in terms of reaching an agreement, it’s a positive step that we hope will lead to a resolution.”

