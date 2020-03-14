Press Release – Dementia Auckland

Still Me Walk for Dementia event cancelled after COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization

Dementia Auckland’s “Still Me – Walk for Dementia” event at Mission Bay tomorrow (Sunday 15th March) has been cancelled as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Lisa Burns, GM Marketing & Fundraising for Dementia Auckland, says the annual event is attended by hundreds of people and is one of the organisation’s most important fundraisers.

“We are extremely disappointed to be cancelling our Walk for Dementia event,” says Lisa. “But we have a responsibility to care for our clients who are living with dementia, especially as many of them are vulnerable in the older community and more at risk of this virus.

“However, the walk raises important funds for our socialisation programmes, which help to keep people who live with dementia active, connected and supported – so It’s safe to say this has not been an easy decision,” she says.

More than 3,000 people use Dementia Auckland’s services, including socialisation activity groups where they enjoy walking groups, neurocise, art therapy, book clubs, dancing and cognitive stimulation therapy.

“Our hope is that the generous support we receive each year will still be reflected in online donations, and all our clients and their families will support the difficult decision we have had to make in cancelling this great event.”

