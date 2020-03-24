Statement Regarding The Cancellation Of Emirates Acws Portsmouth Event

Press Release – Emirates Team New Zealand

It is with great regret that the America’s Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, and local organising authority ORIGIN Sports Group announce the unavoidable cancellation of Emirates ACWS Portsmouth, which was scheduled to take place between June 4-7.

Over the past few weeks all parties have been following developments with regard to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus from the UK Government, the World Health Organisation, the America’s Cup teams, as well as the consideration of stakeholders in the event including the host city Portsmouth and the event Presenting Partner Emirates.

The health and well being of the public, the volunteers, the stakeholders, event organisers and America’s Cup teams have to be put first and foremost and proceeding with the event in the current global climate would simply be irresponsible given the safety considerations. We are also facing significant travel and logistical restrictions that are in place right now and forecast to remain in the coming weeks and potentially months.

This decision was not taken lightly and now allows all of the teams to focus their attention on their respective operations in their home ports in the coming months while planning logistics for their move to Auckland and subsequent development, testing and preparations for ACWS Auckland (17-20 December), PRADA Cup (15 Jan- 22 Feb) and the America’s Cup Match presented by Prada (6-15 March).

ORIGIN Sports Group will be contacting all ticket-holders with regard to the refund process and all event stakeholders and suppliers in the coming days.

