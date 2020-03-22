Southern DHB COVID-19 Update

Press Release – Southern District Health Board

A Queenstown man in his 40s and a Wanaka man in his 20s are among those announced in the past 48 hours as having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Southern district.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the district to eight.

The Wanaka man returned to New Zealand after travelling overseas, including to Europe. He has been in self-isolation since his arrival into Queenstown on 18 March. He has mild symptoms and is at home. Contact tracing has commenced.

The Queenstown man returned to New Zealand after travelling overseas, including to Europe and the U.S. He visited a supermarket briefly on his way home, where he has remained in self-isolation.

A Dunedin woman has mild symptoms and is a probable case. She is the wife of a man whose diagnosis was confirmed earlier in the week, and the mother of a Logan Park High School student. She has been in self-isolation since her husband was confirmed as having the virus.

Alert to public

Southern DHB is alerting people in a number of locations across New Zealand that they may have come into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

As part of its contact tracing process, it is important for public health teams to notify the public about the movements of infectious cases to maintain awareness of possible transmission and ensure everyone monitors their own health.

A number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 attended the World Hereford Conference (9-13 March in Queenstown) but none of these cases are residents of, or currently located in the Southern region. Conference attendees have been notified and asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last exposure.

In addition to conference attendees, there were a number of people who helped organise the conference who cannot be contacted, as the conference organiser has gone into insolvency. Those who worked at the conference are considered to be casual contacts and have not been asked to self-isolate but should monitor their health and immediately self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if they develop symptoms such as a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing.

The following locations relate to possible casual contacts by members of the public that can’t be identified through contact tracing. Casual contacts are people who may have come into contact with the individual, but for less than 15 minutes and/or at a distance of more than two metres.

The risk in these instances is considered to be low. Those who believe they may have come into contact with the case are advised to monitor their health and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if they develop symptoms such as a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing.

Location Dates/time Risk to public Auckland Ibis Budget Auckland Airport Overnight 9th March Casual contact – low risk Ozone Cafe 10th March 1000 – 1100 Casual contact – low risk Abaco on Jervois 10th March 1200 – 1430 Casual contact – low risk Les Mills on Victoria St 10th March 1500 – 1600 Casual contacts – low risk Azabu, Ponsonby 10th March 1830 – 2000 Casual contacts – low risk Koru Lounge, Domestic Airport 10th March 2100 – 2230 Casual contacts – low risk Queenstown New World, Wakatipu 16th March 1300 – 1330 Casual contacts – low risk World Hereford Conference World Hereford Post Conference Tour 9th – 13th March 14th – 19th March Close contacts for these events have been informed. They are mostly conference attendees. These events could involve other contacts, including those who worked at the conference. They are considered to be casual contacts – low risk. Invercargill 10th March 0955 NZ102 Sydney to Auckland 10th March 1600 NZ555 Auckland-Christchurch 10th March 1730 NZ5717 Christchurch –Invercargill Close contacts have already been informed by Public Health and/or airline. This flight information is a correction as the original flight details published online and in the media contained errors. Risk to those not contacted individually is low.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url