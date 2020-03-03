Southern Cross Makes 2020 Debut With Black Brothers And Health Crises

Press Release – Pacific Media Watch

The Pacific Media Centre’s weekly radio programme Southern Cross made its 2020 debut today featuring Sri Krishnamurthi talking to 95bFM presenter Sherry Zhang and PMC director Professor David Robie.



Pacific Media Watch contributing editor Sri Krishnamurthi on air today with the Pacific Media Centre’s

Southern Cross programme on Radio 95bFM. Image: David Robie/PMC

The trio covered wide-ranging topics such as the tragic death of Black Brother musician and political activist Andy Ayamasiba who has left a strong legacy in his adopted country Vanuatu – but never lived to see an independent West Papua.



Andy Ayamiseba … music with clear political imagery

The programme was introduced with a soundbite from the legendary song “Lik Lik Hop Tasol” (“Little Hope at All”), regarded as a sort of autobiographical lyrics about Ayamasiba’s life.

Ironically, the popular “Lili Lik Hop Tasol” was originally written in mourning for the death of fellow Black Brother guitarist August Rumwaropen.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url