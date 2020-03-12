Some Bus Services Cancelled Due To Industrial Action

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Some drivers employed by NZ Bus are taking industrial action tomorrow morning.

Drivers at the city and Panmure depots are planning action between 4am and 7am tomorrow.

This will result in the cancellation of 150 buses that would depart before 8am. No school buses are affected. The 150 services cancelled are around one per cent of approximately 13,400 buses operated on a weekday.

For details of cancelled bus services go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/some-nz-bus-services-will-not-operate-on-friday-morning/

Services will operate as normal out of other NZ Bus depots. Other bus operators, trains and ferry services are not affected.

Auckland Transport thanks customers for their patience.

